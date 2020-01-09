The Southwest Kansas Community Foundation and Scroggins Foundation recently awarded $20,000 in grants total to the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters in Ford County.

According to KBBBS, the Community Foundation grant was for $5,000 and $15,000 came from the Scroggins Foundation. The funds will go toward creating new matches and supporting youths, families, and mentors with training, resources and follow-up support.

“Data proves not only does a positive adult role model impact the life of the youth in a positive manner, but it has a residual effect upon the entire community in economic development, workforce development, lowered crime rates, educational outcomes, and more," said KBBBS area director Ryan Ausmus. "An investment of relationships into the lives of youth truly produces our next generation of community citizens.

"This is why I get up every day and am so committed to our mission.”

The goal of KBBBS in Ford County is to match youths facing adversity with caring adult mentors outside their home as a one-to-one mentoring, professionally case management-based organization.

The organization matches at-risk youths ages 5-17 with a positive adult role model.

According to KBBBS, 85% of the youth served by BBBS lives at or below poverty and 25% of Kansas kids living in poverty will not graduate high school; over 80% of youth come from single parent homes; over 60% comes from homes with drug or alcohol abuse issues; over 40% have witnessed or experienced domestic violence; approximately 33% have or have had at least one parent incarcerated; and over 25% receive services from the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

A recent study conducted with former littles who are now adults shows the positive outcomes and progress of the one-to-one mentoring, with 46% reporting a household income of over $75,000 per year; 78% voting in elections; 90% reporting improved self-esteem; 76% learning right from wrong; and more than half reporting that their mentor was the reason for not dropping out of high school.

Anyone interested in serving as a mentor or getting involved with KSBBBS in Ford County may contact Ausmus at 620-225-0432.

