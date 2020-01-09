Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning outlined Thursday a bipartisan compromise for expanding Medicaid to low-income Kansans that was the product of 60 days of behind-the-scenes negotiation, ending a prolonged stalemate as lawmakers prepare to return next week for the start of the 2020 legislative session.

Their proposal would bring together elements of legislation passed by the Kansas House last year, a proposal revealed by Denning in October and ideas championed by the governor. It would extend health care coverage to Kansas families up to 138% of the federal poverty level and take effect no later than Jan. 1, 2021.

"This process is far from over, as there are still several critical steps to be taken by the Kansas Legislature," Kelly said. "Kansas will not repeat the mistakes made in other states where expansion plans were loaded up with bureaucratic red tape, expensive and administrative barriers, and hundreds of millions of dollars in wasted taxpayer money. This plan is thrifty."

Under federal law, 90 percent of expansion costs would be covered by the U.S. government. Kansas would offset its share with a $35 million hospital surcharge endorsed by the Kansas Hospital Association. The blueprint also earned backing of the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, the state's largest Medicaid expansion coalition. The proposal to be immediately introduced in the Kansas Senate has 22 co-sponsors, with 11 Republicans and 11 Democrats on board.

A majority of Kansas lawmakers support some form of Medicaid expansion, which would extend coverage to an estimated 130,000 Kansas adults and children and unlock a billion dollars in annual federal funding. More than two dozen Republicans and Democrats, from both the House and Senate, stood with Kelly and Denning for the announcement at the Capitol. If the Legislature and Kelly agreed on a final bill during the 2020 Legislature, Kansas would become the 37th state to expand Medicaid.

Conservative Republicans at the Statehouse opposed to expansion had sought a work mandate for able-bodied adults without children, but that wasn't included in the Kelly-Denning agreement. Another likely point of contention was absence from the compromise of a provision locking out individuals who failed to make a modest monthly premium payment attached to participation in expanded Medicaid.

Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican running for U.S. Senate, said she was disturbed the new proposal didn't address the escalating cost of health insurance, including the out-of-pocket deductibles tied to Obamacare. She described the Kansas health system as "broken" and said "socialized government health care is not the answer."

Bob Page, president and chief executive officer of the University of Kansas Health System, said the concept drafted by Denning and Kelly for Medicaid expansion would improve access to quality health care and bring stability to Kansas communities. He said the legislation would deepen coverage, reduced uncompensated care and allow hospitals and clinics from Great Bend to Hays and Topeka to Kansas City, Kan. to focus critical resources on evolving patient needs.

"As communities change, we must continue to reimagine how quality health care can be delivered most effectively across our state. Expanded health care coverage is one part of a broader solution," Bell said.

Kelly made Medicaid expansion a top priority of her administration when she took office last year, and vowed to make this year the reform took root in Kansas. A coalition of Democrats and moderate Republicans in 2019 secured passage of a House bill, which was modeled on a plan that passed the Legislature in 2017 but was vetoed by then-Gov. Sam Brownback.

When the 2019 legislation adopted by the House reached the Senate, Denning, R-Overland Park, refused to bring it to a vote. Instead, Denning promised he would work on a GOP-flavored version of Medicaid expansion during the interim and facilitate a vote by the Senate early this year.

Legislators, activists, health care advocates and medical professionals packed the second floor of the Statehouse and cheered the announcement of a compromise between Denning and Kelly.

"We're happy," said Mike Oxford, a disabled activist from Douglas County. "We're here to celebrate a moment of progress. We look forward to seeing a good, clean bill get passed into law."

April Holman, executive director of the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, said she was grateful Kelly and Denning for making this step toward resolving the political feuding that stretched back to the Brownback administration, who aggressively opposed Kansas expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act signed by President Barack Obama.

"Reaching this moment is the result of years of tireless work by advocates, health care providers, business leaders and lawmakers to increase access to quality health care. While this proposal includes some elements that may affect affordability, it is a strong plan for closing the health care coverage gap that can gain support on both sides of the aisle," Holman naid.

Tom Bell, president and chief executive officer of the Kansas Hospital Association, said a key element of the negotiated agreement was a requirement that Kansas seek federal permission for a "reinsurance" program, or subsidy, for people in Kansas struggling to pay for health insurance through the marketplace established by the ACA.

The proposal would create an advisory committee in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to support rural hospitals in assessing new delivery models and strategic partnerships. KDHE would launch a task force with a series of health organizations to measure and report on uncompensated care incurred by Kansas hospitals and clinics.

"This agreement is clearly the most significant progress we have seen in the Medicaid expansion debate in Kansas," said Bell, who works on behalf of 123 full-service, community hospitals in Kansas. "It represents real compromise and is undoubtedly the best, and maybe the only, way to get this through the Legislature."

Check back for updates as this story develops.