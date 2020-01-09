One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Cherokee County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday a mile east of the US-400 and US-69 highway junction. The location was about 5 miles southeast of Pittsburg.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Freightliner semi-trailer was westbound on US-400 when it attempted to pass a semi with insufficient clearance. The Freightliner went to the eastbound shoulder and the vehicle that was being passed went to the westbound shoulder, causing the semi and a 2008 Toyota Avalon that was eastbound on US-400 to hit head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, Lois A. McCoy, 84, of Columbus, was taken to Freeman Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said McCoy was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Toyota, Darline L. Mitchell, 84, of Columbus, was taken to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Mitchell was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Freightliner semi, Rafael L. Phillips, 41, of Mobile, Ala., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Phillips was wearing a seat belt.