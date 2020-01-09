SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal football team will have a pair of representatives for the 2020 Shrine Bowl.

Sedgwick High School senior Kale Schroeder was named to the West Squad in a vote of media covering high school football in the state.

Sedgwick coach Jeff Werner was named an assistant coach for the West squad.

Schroeder, a 5-10, 170-pound running back. He had 135 carries for 1,259 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added 24 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns. He finished his prep career with 2,000 yards rushing and receiving.

Schroeder was an all-state wide receiver as a junior and switched to running back as a senior, leading the team in both yards and touchdowns.

“I know Kale is very deserving to be selected to the Kansas Shrine Bowl,” Werner said. “He has been a big part of our success the last four years. I am excited to see him play one more time in a Sedgwick helmet. It is also a big thrill to be included in the game as a coach. It has been a goal of mine for a long time. To be a part of something that does great things for children that need help is something I am pumped about. I am also looking forward to working with the top Kansas high school players from the West side of the state. It is humbling to be join some of the coaches that I have worked for as a Shrine Bowl Coach. I worked for Ted Jantz and Brent Glann when I was a Newton High coach. They both coached in the game. I am looking forward to seeing what this experience is all about. It is going to be a memory of a lifetime.”

Sedgwick finished the season 10-1, winning the Heart of America League, a district title and reaching the Class 1A playoff quarterfinals.

The Shrine Bowl will be 7 p.m. June 18 at the Moore Bowl, Yager Stadium on the campus of Washburn University in Topeka.

