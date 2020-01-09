When they met Wednesday, Leavenworth County commissioners decided to keep their chairman in place for another year.

“I thought we were on a rotation here,” Commissioner Doug Smith said.

His comment came after a motion was made to appoint him to serve as the County Commission’s chairman for 2020. Smith served as the board’s chairman in 2019.

He also served as chairman in 2017.

Each January, commissioners select one of their own to serve as chairman.

Commissioner Mike Stieben made the motion Wednesday to re-appoint Smith to the position. Stieben noted that Smith has experience in the position.

Commissioner Jeff Culbertson seconded the motion.

Commissioner Vicky Kaaz asked Smith if he was interested in continuing to serve as chairman.

“I would do it if that’s what everybody wants,” Smith said.

However, Smith said he supported appointing Kaaz to the position of chairwoman.

Three of the commissioners voted in support of re-appointing Smith to the position of chairman. Smith abstained.

The fifth commissioner, Chad Schimke, was absent.

Commissioners voted on other beginning of the year matters including a resolution setting the salaries of elected officials who serve in the county government.

The salaries previously were approved as part of the 2020 budget.

The salary for each commissioner will be $42,991 in 2020. This is an increase from the 2019 salary of $41,537.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski will receive a salary of $87,730. This is an increase from $79,206.

County Treasurer Janice Van Parys will receive a salary of $87,730, an increase from $79,206.

Register of Deeds Stacy Driscoll will receive a salary of $87,730, an increase from $84,730.

The resolution sets the 2020 salary for County Attorney Todd Thompson at $109,483, an increase from $104,270.

The 2020 salary for Sheriff Andy Dedeke is $111,841. This is an increase from his 2019 salary of $105,393.

The resolution was approved by a 3-1 vote. Stieben voted against the resolution.

Stieben later said he voted against the resolution to stay consistent with his earlier vote against the 2020 budget.

Commissioners also voted to continue to meet on Wednesdays.

Commissioners generally meet each Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Leavenworth County Courthouse.

“I like Wednesdays,” Smith said.

Culbertson said a few people had asked him about having evening meetings. He said the commission previously tried evening meetings, but there was low attendance from members of the public.

Smith said people have the option of watching commission meetings on YouTube.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR