Today’s Birthday (01/10/20). Introspection and planning produce results this year. Organization, coordination and self-discipline pay off. Winter personal growth and development flourishes before you and a partner resolve a challenge. Switch plans to adapt to changes next summer, before falling in love all over again. Listen to your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation, with this Lunar Eclipse in Cancer. Begin a new home and family phase.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Eclipse. Shift the direction of your research.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. You can find profitable opportunities over two weeks under the Cancer Eclipse. Generate positive cash flow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Meditate on dreams past and future. Some concerns are well founded. This Cancer Eclipse illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — This Eclipse illuminates social changes. Patiently navigate a transition. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Cancer Eclipse sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Don’t reveal plans until ready.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Travel expands your view. You may need to adapt destinations. The Cancer Eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. An exploration changes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Financial stakes could seem high under this Lunar Eclipse in Cancer. Shift directions with shared finances over six months. Work out the next phase together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changing plans. Reach a turning point with a partnership under this Cancer Eclipse. Work together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new six-month physical health and fitness phase upon reaching a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Eclipse.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor with this Eclipse. Shift perspectives for a new view. Express your heart, imagination and artistry.