Authorities seek two in connection with stolen car ring

TOPEKA — Shawnee County Sheriff's officials investigating a stolen car ring announced Friday they had arrested one woman who was thought to be involved, and asked the public for information to help them find two other people they were seeking.

Sheriff Brian Hill's office identified the people being sought as Cody J. Brown, 21, and Cheyenne N. Thomas, 23, and the person in custody as 21-year-old Rachael R. Ratzloff.

Deputy Abigail Christian said the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday received a call about a Toyota Tacoma, which had been stolen overnight from the city of Auburn in southwest Shawnee County.

Deputies located that vehicle in the 600 block of S.E. Lime, where they also found a Kia Optima that had been stolen in Jackson County, she said.

Ratzloff was arrested and booked at 4:53 p.m. Thursday into the jail, where records indicated she was being held Friday afternoon in lieu of a $2,500 bond in connection with one count of burglary and two counts of theft.

Video surveillance was among tools investigators subsequently used to identify Thomas and Brown as suspects in the case, Christian said.

She asked anyone with information to call Detective Kevin Kasl at 785-251-2200.

Townships, county oppose alteration of judge’s ruling

LEAVENWORTH — Elected officials for Leavenworth County and two townships oppose requested changes to a judge’s recent ruling concerning an interlocal agreement that established Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

District Judge David King ruled in November that the city of Lansing cannot use the termination of the interlocal agreement to unilaterally withdraw from Fire District No. 1.

The judge’s ruling came in a lawsuit that was filed by attorneys for Delaware and High Prairie townships.

Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 provides services to the city of Lansing and Delaware and High Prairie townships.

As part of the process that created the fire district, Lansing, the two townships and the Leavenworth County government entered into the interlocal agreement in 2003.

Lansing officials are seeking to terminate the interlocal agreement as they plan to establish a new city fire department. Lansing officials have argued the assets of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 should be split up among the parties upon the termination of the agreement.