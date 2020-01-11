Pratt County 4-H club shares meeting activities.

The Lincoln Climbers held their monthly meeting on December 1st, 2019 at the Pratt Co. 4-H Building, after making Christmas Favors for the Pratt Health and Rehab Center. President Hunter Berens called the meeting to order at 5:30. Owen Hemphill led the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was answered with “A favorite winter pastime”, by 9 members and 6 leaders/parents. The November minutes were approved as read.

Leader’s announced that January 20, at 9 a.m., would be the date for the next meeting. Leaders also told members to start planning for 4-H Club Day coming up in March. Older members were told to bring one photograph each to demonstrate and give tips to younger members for the January meeting. It was also announced that the leaders were looking for volunteers to organize cleaning the Byers Firehouse. It was also decided to meet after school on December 9 to shop for an Angel Tree gift.

Parliamentary leader, Owen Hemphill, had the members play Parliamentary Jeopardy.

For 4-H happenings Hunter Berens talked about KYLF.

Recreation and Song Leaders; Kami Hemphill, Tamryn Rosenbaum and Kinley Curtis lead the club in singing Jingle Bells, then afterwards there were board games brought by Kami Hemphill.

Refreshments were brought by the club for the Family Christmas Party/Potluck after the meeting with 23 people in attendance.

Submitted by Club Reporter: Megan Matulka



