A collision Thursday afternoon between two semi tractor-trailers east of Pratt backed up traffic for about a half an hour as the incident was worked by emergency officials.

Kansas Highway Patrol arrived at 3:08 p.m. at the scene that was about a mile east of Pratt on U.S. Highway 54. Traffic was backed up east of town to the Pratt Livestock sale barn before the accident was cleared.

According to the KHP dispatch, there were no injuries in the accident. Both drivers called their own shipping companies to provide tow-service for the disabled semi trucks.

No other information about the accident was available from KHP.