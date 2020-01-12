Several area football players earn post-season accolades.

The Skyline Thunderbirds ended their season in October 2019 with a first-round playoff loss to Spearville High School, but the awards from their hard-fought season are still coming in.

The T-Birds ended the season with a winning record of 7-2 which is the best record in recent seasons. Their hard work and success was recognized in the form of District 5 Honors, as well as Heart of the Plains Honors. The following is a list of All-District Honors: Offense - First-team - Colton Gains, OL, Eli Temanson, RB, Braden Tyler, QB. Second-team - Ryan Adams, OL. Honorable Mention - Jesus Casas, RB, Brock Montgomery, OL. Defense: First team - Eli Temanson, LB, Thomas Sturgeon, DB. Second team - Ryan Adams, DE, Bryson Fletcher, NG, Braden Tyler, LB, Jesus Casas, DB. Honorable Mention - Brock Montgomery, DE. Enoch Walton, LB. Special Teams, 2nd team - Jesus Casas, P, Braden Tyler, Returner.

Following are the Heart of the Plains League Honorees.

All-League - Colton Gatton, OL, Thomas Sturgeon, DB. Honorable Mention - Ryan Adams, TE, Thomas Sturgeon, R, Braden Tyler, QB, Eli Temanson, RB, Bryson Fletcher, DL, Ryan Adams, DL/DE, Eli Temanson, LB.

“I was so excited for the boys to earn the recognition they did. They truly deserve it for all the hard work they put into their training and preparation. Very happy for them to earn these type of honors,” said head coach Andrew Nation.

Earning a chance to play in the 2020 Eight-Man All-Star Game on Saturday, June 13 in Beloit from Skyline are Eli Temanson and Colton Gatton. They will play on the Division I West team with kick-off at 10 a.m. That team is coached by Lance Baar, Hoxie; Brandt Douglas, Wichita County; and Pat Haxton, Trego.

Additional area athletes named to the Eight-Man All-Star Game include Harley Blaske from Macksville and Brandon Boyles from Kiowa County High School. They are also on the DI-West team.