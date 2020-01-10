Vernon Filley Art Museum in Pratt announced winners of 2019 Christmas contest earlier this week.

An upside down Christmas tree put together by Lou Lynn Moss of The Flower Shoppe in Pratt won first place in the 2019 Vernon Filley Art Museum's annual Festival of Trees, Wreaths and Decorations.

Votes cast by visitors to the museum through the month of December were tallied earlier this week and an award of a $30 gift shop certificate released to the winner.

"We want to thank everyone for participating in our holiday exhibit this year," said museum co-director Brittany Novotony. "It was truly one of the best and most widely attended holiday exhibits in our history."

In an almost-tie for second place were Christmas trees decorated by Gracie Bronson for the Pratt Area Humane Society and Betty Chinn's "Repurposed Christmas one more way."

Another exhibit resulted in winners announced and that was Jane Queal's homemade tree which featured her hand-knitted hats which were won by Harvey Nicolay, Addison Roberts, Loree Gilpin, Leah Cross, Judy Millioon, Rosalee Armstrong and Callahan Luttrell. These items are available for pickup at the museum during open hours.

Moss’s “Wrap it Up - Upside Down” tree was inspired by early Christmas trees about 1,000 years ago in Northern Europe that seemed to hand upside down from ceilings or chandeliers, according to Moss.

Electric lights were added in the USA in 1895 when Grover Cleveland had the White House decorated fro his young daughters, she said.

Moss used traditional red, green and gold colors for ornaments and ribbons, as well as the gifts which were on top of the flipped tree.

The museum’s annual Christmas decorating contest featured 18 exhibits this year, brought in by Pratt area businesses, individuals, clubs and student organizations.





