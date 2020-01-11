Bill McConnelee celebrated his 81st birthday on Jan.11 with a family meal. He was a Presbyterian pastor for 54 years.

He married Carla Mershon in August 1962. They were married for 48 years until Carla's death in 2010.

While Bill was in 4-H from age 8-17 he raised hogs. Bill's hobbies as an adult have mainly been reading and traveling. At Wesley Towers, one of Bill's favorite activities is balloon volleyball. Bill has three children Carl McConnelee of Bedford Virginia, Cathy Pohlman of Hutchinson, Cynthia McConnelee of Lake Forest Washington. He has seven grandchildren.

Birthday wishes and cards may be sent to Bill at 3705 Asbury Drive, Hutchinson Kansas 67502.