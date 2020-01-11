Hutchinson USD 308 has moved the ball closer to the school board’s goal to see a lower cost for renovating the turf on soccer practice fields. The board will determine Monday night whether it is close enough.

The board meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the USD 308 Administration Center, 1520 N. Plum St.

A proposal in October put the cost of completing two phases of turf renovation at the soccer complex at East 23rd Avenue and Severance Street at $392,356. Staff identified Turf Solutions, of McPherson, as “the only local vendor that is able to perform the scope of work that has been prescribed and the only local vendor that has experience with similar projects.”

The board tabled action in October while giving staff the directives to reduce the scope of work to cut expenses, seek outside funding, and put the project out for competitive bids.

Using $372,000 as a starting point, the district trimmed the project to a now-estimated $300,000.

Expenses are expected to drop partly because the school district is proposing to use the sprigging method on all four fields, instead of an earlier plan to sod two fields. That change, however, will lengthen the schedule for the work.

“We are trading time for money,” a staff memo to the school board said. The new proposal calls for awarding the bid in March. The south fields would be available for use in spring 2021 and the north fields would be available in fall 2021.

Club Azzurri would need to relocate practices for three seasons: spring and fall 2020 and spring 2021. The school district would work with the club to find places for practice and tournament locations, the memo said.

It’s possible, too, the $300,000 price tag could be cut again.

If the school district gets an estimated $37,000 from Hutchinson Community College — its women’s soccer team uses a field for practices in the fall — USD 308’s cost would shrink to an estimated $263,000. HCC has indicated it is “supportive of contributing to the cost of the project,” the USD 308 staff memo said.