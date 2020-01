The Newton High School Fine Arts boosters will host a whole hog host in the NHS commons area during the home basketball games against Hutchinson from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7.

Meals will be available for $7 and include a roast pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, pickle spear, pie and drink. Just a pie and drink will cost $3, while extra sandwiches will also be available for $3. Take out will be available and all proceeds will go towards Fine Arts scholarships, classroom projects and student support.