Northeast Kansas on Sunday afternoon will see a chance for light freezing drizzle and light snow, generally north of Interstate 70, the National Weather Service's Topeka office reported that morning.

It published on its Facebook site a situation report accompanied by a graphic showing the areas where precipitation would be most likely.

Drizzle and/or snow could develop around noon over north-central Kansas and spread east into northeast Kansas through the afternoon, ending around 6 p.m., the report said.

"Any accumulations of snow or ice are forecast to be very light, generally a dusting of snow or a light glaze of ice," it added.

A revised weather service forecast issued later Sunday morning indicated Shawnee County that day would see a 50 percent chance of precipitation accompanied by cloudy skies, a high temperature near 35 degrees and winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday's night's forecast calls for a low around 21, with mostly cloudy skies and winds initially coming from the south at around 5 mph before becoming calm.