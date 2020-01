Incident on West Blaine Street in Pratt is under investigation.

The Pratt Police department is investigating an incident where a vehicle struck a pedestrian on West Blaine between Pearl and Starr around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12. Pratt County EMS transported the victim, whose identity has not been released, to Pratt Regional Medical Center. No further information is being released at this time, said Pratt Police Chief Nate Humble.