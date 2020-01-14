Fog may have played a role in accident, cause still under investigation.

A Pratt woman is in serious condition following a one-vehicle rollover accident on Jan. 13.

Jewell Heinlein, 24 of Pratt, was southbound on NE 70th Avenue in a 2001 KIA Sportage when she lost control just south of NE 80th Street. She went off the road on the west side, over-corrected, went off the east side of the road and into a drainage ditch where the car rolled over multiple times, coming to a stop on its top, said Pratt County Sheriff Jimmy White.

Heinlein was ejected from the vehicle. Pratt County EMS transported Heinlein to Pratt Regional Medical Center. She was later transferred to Wesley Medical Center where she remains in serious condition. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident that was reported at 8:14 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13. The accident occurred 1.3 miles north of K-61 Highway on NE 70th Avenue that is also known as the Stafford blacktop.

“It was extremely foggy,” White said, and the road has a slight curve about halfway between 70th and 80th streets. “But it looks like the circumstances of what caused the accident are still under investigation.”

Pratt County Sheriff, Pratt County Rescue, Preston Fire units and Pratt County EMS responded to the accident.