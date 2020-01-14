It wasn't the T-birds night last Tuesday, when the Lyons Lions came to Pratt and handed Skyline their first lost of the season, 41-58.

After the first quarter, the game was close, with the T-birds only down by 3, 9-6. Headed into the half time break, the game was still in reach for the T-birds, but the Lions had extended their lead to 28-20.

Throughout the second half, the Thunderbirds were able to cut the lead down, but they would eventually fall 58-41. This is the first loss the TBirds have suffered this season, although Coach Kenny Eddy said he saw growth in the loss.

“It was the game that we needed,” Eddy said. “Lyons is an experienced and athletic team. Early in the game, we were able to get the shots that we typically get within our offense and we couldn't knock them down. Defensively I thought that we played a good game. We just couldn't score the ball early and that caused our offense to become stagnant. We got it down to four points late in the third, then they hit a couple of shots and the wheels fell off. It was the best learning experience we've had all season. I wish we could play games like that more often.”

Due to inclement weather, SHS didn’t travel to Argonia to play the Raiders on Friday, January 10. That game will be rescheduled. The T-birds were back in action on Tuesday, January 14 at Stafford High School.