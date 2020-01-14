1. Match Day 2020 Nonprofit Information Meeting: 8-9 a.m. Jan. 14, The Clayworks at Disability Supports, 1125 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Area nonprofit organizations are invited to attend a Match Day informational meeting in the Cosmo Room at The Clayworks at Disability Supports. Match Day, set for May 5, 2020, is an opportunity for nonprofit endowments at Hutchinson Community Foundation to grow exponentially, as the foundation will match individual gifts from a matching pool of $60,000. Any 501(c)(3) organization that wishes to establish an endowed fund at Hutchinson Community Foundation with a $10,000 minimum before March 4, 2020, may choose to participate in Match Day. Contact Aubrey Abbott Patterson at 620-663-5293 to establish an endowed fund.

2. Bandstand the Musical: 7:30 p.m. Jan 14-16, Century II, 225 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita. As America’s soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families in 1945, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart.

3. Hutchinson Quarter Mania: 5:45 p.m. Jan. 14, Sand Hills Event Center, 4601 N. Plum, Hutchinson. Doors open at 5:45 and events begin at 6:30 p.m. Join us to shop, book parties and ask questions about some of your favorite products. Paddle and ball is $3 for 1, $5 for 2 or $7 for 3. Bring someone who has never been before and receive a free paddle. Cost is $15-$24 for one quarter, $25-$49 for two quarters, $50-$74 for three quarters, and $75+ for four quarters.