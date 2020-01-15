PREP GIRLS

Central Kansas League

Hesston 53, Smoky Val. 33

HESSTON — Elise Kaiser scored 19 points to lead the Hesston Swather girls to a 53-33 win over Smoky Valley Tuesday to open Central Kansas League play in Hesston.

The Swathers led 28-24 at the half.

Alex Martin added 13 points for the Swathers.

Breanna Priddy scored nine points for the Vikings, 3-4.

Hesston, 6-2, hosts rival Halstead Friday.

SMOKY VALLEY (3-4, 0-1 CKL) — VanDenwege 0 0-0 3, 0; Brumbaugh 0 0-0 4, 0; Priddy 2 5-6 3, 0; Lambert 0 0-0 0, 0; Carlson 0 0-0 1, 0; Haxton 2 (1) 0-0 3, 7; Johnson 0 (1) 0-2 0, 3; Rose 2 (1) 0-2 0, 7; Ryan 1 0-0 3, 2; Broxterman 1 3-4 1, 5; Tolle 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 8 (3) 8-14 18, 33.

HESSTON (6-2, 1-0 CKL) — Yoder 2 (1) 2-3 4, 9; Kaiser 4 (1) 8-8 0, 19; Vogt 2 0-1 1, 4; Martin 5 3-5 4, 13; Humphreys 1 1-1 1, 3; Keuker 0 0-0 2, 0; Deegan 2 1-4 0, 5; TOTALS 16 (2) 15-22 12, 53.

Sm.Val.;8;16;3;6;—33

Hesston;12;16;13;12;—53

Heart of America

Moundridge 58, Remington 26

BRAINERD — The Moundridge Wildcat girls downed the Remington Broncos 58-26 Tuesday in HOAL play at Remington.

Moundridge led 27-15 at the half and put things away with a 19-5 run.

Katie Stucky and Kourtney Kaufman scored 16 points each for the Wildcats. Kate Eichelberger added 12 points.

“The Moundridge Lady Cats pulled away from a feisty Remington team in the third quarter,” Moundridge coach Vickie Kessler said. “Once again, we had three players in double figures; Katie Stucky, Kourtney Kaufman, and Kate Eichelberger. Kenzie Elmore had six rebounds and fought for each one. Katie Stucky had a career high with 16 and played well on the defensive. As a team, we shot 44 percent from the field.”

Abbie Entz led Remington with nine points.

Remington is 1-6 and plays Friday at Bennington. Moundridge is 6-3 and plays Friday at Inman.

MOUNDRIDGE (6-3, 1-0 HOAL) — Er.Durst 4 0-0 3, 8; #11 0 0-0 1, 0; Em.Durst 3 0-0 1, 6; #13 0 0-0 1, 0; Stucky 5 (1) 3-5 2, 16; Kaufman 1 (4) 2-3 1, 16; Au.Durst 0 0-0 1, 0; Elmore 0 0-0 3, 0; Eichelberger 5 2-4 2, 12; Schmidt 0 0-0 0, 0; #32 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 18 (5) 7-12 15, 58.

REMINGTON (1-6, 0-1 HOAL) — Wedel 0 0-0 2, 0; Hamilton 2 2-2 2, 6; Henley 0 1-2 2, 1; A.Entz 4 1-3 3, 9; Hilgenfeld 1 0-0 1, 2; #24 1 0-0 1, 2; Ingalsbe 2 2-7 1, 6; #34 0 0-2 2, 0; VanZelfden 10 6-16 15, 26.

Moundridge;14;13;19;12;—58

Remington;7;8;5;6;—26

PREP BOYS

Central Kansas League

Hesston 55, Smoky Val. 43

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather boys used a 14-7 fourth quarter to pull away from Smoky Valley for a 55-43 win Tuesday in CKL play at Hesston.

The Swathers led 25-21 at the half.

Jackson Humphreys led Hesston with 12 points. Cason Richardson added 11 points.

Cade Schneider scored 19 points for Smoky Valley, 2-6, followed by Trey Kennedy with 10.

Hesston is 8-0 and hosts Halstead Friday.

SMOKY VALLEY (2-6, 0-1 CKL) — Pihl 0 0-0 0, 0; Rauschholz 1 0-2 3, 2; Lysell-Stewart 0 1-2 4, 1; Miller 0 0-0 0, 0; Kennedy 0 (3) 1-3 2, 10; Heline 0 0-0 3, 0; Schneider 1 (5) 2-3 3, 19; Heble 0 0-0 1, 0; Lucas 0 2-5 4, 2; Bengston 3 3-4 1, 9; TOTALS 5 (8) 9-22 21, 43.

HESSTON (8-0, 1-0 CKL) — Esau 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Schroeder 1 0-2 1, 2; Proctor 1 1-1 0, 3; Schilling 3 1-2 3, 7; Richardson 2 (1) 4-5 4, 11; M.Arnold 1 0-0 1, 2; Humphreys 1 (3) 1-2 4, 12; N.Arnold 0 (1) 0-2 4, 3; Schmidt 1 (1) 0-0 4, 5; Bollinger 1 3-4 5, 5; TOTALS 12 (7) 10-18 25, 55.

Sm.Val.;14;7;15;7;—43

Hesston;10;15;16;14;—55

Heart of America

Moundridge 69, Remington 49

BRAINERD — The Moundridge Wildcat boys took advantage of an 18-7 first quarter to get past the Remington Broncos 69-49 Tuesday in HOAL play at Remington.

The Wildcats led 34-24 at the half.

Corbin Unruh led the Wildcats with 23 points. Brady Helms scored 20 points. Dan Kaufman scored 11 points.

“Led start to finish,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Corbin Unruh was on point tonight at both ends of the floor setting the tone on defense with numerous steals and then attacked the basket creating scoring opportunities for himself and others. Brady Helms was strong on the glass as were our other two BIGs, Daniel Kaufman and Jon Schlosser. Remington is well coached and they battled back just before half cutting an 18 point deficit to just seven points until Landon Kaufman hit a 3 at the buzzer to give us a 10 point lead at halftime. We shared the ball well again tonight. We will have to play well on Friday as we host Inman.”

Brayden Lunsford scored 20 points for the Broncos.

Remington is 2-5 and plays Friday at Bennington.

Moundridge is 4-5 and hosts Inman Friday.

MOUNDRIGE (4-5, 2-0 HOAL) — Wedel 0 0-0 0, 0; Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; Kaufman 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Unruh 6 (2) 5-6 1, 23; Schlosser 3 3-4 4, 9; Kaufman 1 9-14 3, 11; Helms 7 6-7 2, 20; Churchill 1 1-2 4, 3; TOTALS 18 (3) 24-31 15, 69.

REMINGTON (2-5, 0-1 HOAL) — Entz 1 (1) 0-1 3, 5; Cook 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Martin 0 (1) 4-4 1, 7; Scribner 0 1-2 4, 1; B.Lewis 0 0-0 2, 0; T.Lewis 1 0-0 4, 2; Spencer 3 2-2 2, 8; Fasnacht 0 0-2 3, 0; Winter 6 (2) 2-3 3, 20; TOTALS 11 (6) 9-13 23, 49.

Moundridge;18;16;20;15;—69

Remington;7;17;11;14;—49

JV GIRLS

Goddard 39, Newton 32

The Newton High School junior varsity girls’ basketball team fell to Goddard 39-32 Tuesday at Willis Gym.

Newton trailed 14-9 at the half.

Newton plays Friday at Salina South.

NEWTON — Bass 11, Hendrickson 6, Entz 3, Edwards 4, Hernandez 2, Blaylok 6.

Goddard;7;7;7;18;—39

Newton;4;5;6;17;—32

JV BOYS

Newton 65, Goddard 56

The Newton High School junior varsity boys’ basketball team downed Goddard 65-56 Tuesday at Willis Gym.

Newton led 40-29 at the half.

Newton plays Friday at Salina South.

NEWTON — Ruth 6, Petz 6, Carr 3, Slechta 12, Dorrell 18, Mick 3, Mills 12. Edwards 3, Garcia 2.

Goddard;12;17;13;14;—56

Newton;21;19;11;14;—65

FRESHMAN BOYS

Newton 56, Goddard 39

The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team used a 20-0 first quarter to down Goddard 56-39 Tuesday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton led 33-11 at the half.

Newton plays Friday at Salina South.

NEWTON — Franz 8, Entz 4, Carr 8, Klug 4, Dillon 7, Castorena 9, Mosqueda 10, Butcher 3, Catache 3.

Goddard;0;11;8;20;—39

Newton;20;13;9;11;—56