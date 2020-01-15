20-point loss to Hays shows offensive and defensive struggles.

The Pratt Greenbacks basketball team had another tough loss on their home court after facing Hays on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The team fell behind in the first quarter, 3-20, and ended the first half with a score of 16-34.

“It’s hard to come back from that,” said Sophomore Matthew Shanline.

The game ended with a score of 42-62 in Hays’ favor.

Though the Greenbacks didn’t win, Shanline feels they gave it their all.

“We never gave up and we played hard the whole game,” Shanline said.

Shanline thought both defense and offense were lacking in the first half.

“Defense was not there in the first half,” Shanline said. “Offensively we were having trouble getting it inside to Jarrett.”

Every game against an outside opponent has helped the young team learn to work together.

“We grew a lot from this game since our team is so young,” Shanline explained. “We are getting better every game and playing a team like Hays that is really good will make our offense and defense better when we play teams not as talented as Hays.”

The Greenbacks were scheduled to play in Haven on Friday, Jan 10, but the girls and boys games were rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6.

They will face Larned again on Friday, Jan. 17 away.