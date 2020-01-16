Pratt girls are finding success in inaugural season and competitors are taking notice.

In their inaugural KSHSAA season, the Pratt High School girls wrestling team has been successful, according to head coach Tate Thompson.

“The Greenbacks won 18-15, on Thursday, in the girls’ home dual debut against Great Bend,” Thompson said. “We can’t have a full dual because we do not have a full team and have to forfeit most of the weights.”

On Saturday, Jan. 11, the team traveled to the Dodge City tournament where they came out with five of the seven girls in the top four.

Greenback medalists in Dodge City were Jadyn Thompson 1st, Livia Swift 1st, Payton Woody 2nd, Auriella McBee 3rd, and Lilly Herrman 4th. Also earning points for the team were Daisy Herrman who placed 6th, and Kena Sterling who took 7th.

“The girls all showed improvement and we saw various things we worked on in practice, and even just during the day that the girls were applying in their matches,” Thompson said.

Thompson said each athlete is making positive strides, but Jadyn Thompson, Payton Woody, and Livia Swift are starting to get noticed by competitors.

Freshman Jadyn Thompson has made an impressive debut on the high school stage, securing her rank as number four in the state for 4A. She won all of her matches by fall at the Dodge City Tournament.

“Jadyn has plenty to work on in neutral and mat wrestling, but the adjustments are small, technique wise,” Coach Thompson said. “Her mental training is a work in progress but she will be ready by regionals.”

Pratt junior Payton Woody Payton Woody lost a tough first match of the day on Saturday due to a quick fall.

“It is good to have that experience early, so we know that anytime you are on your back it can be called, sometimes before you have time to react,” Coach Thompson said. “Payton bounced back with 3 pins in-a-row before running into a tough Garden City girl, Esmeralda Corado, where she battled, but lost by a fall to finish 2nd on the day.”

Swift had a successful day Saturday, showing progress this season.

“Livia Swift is looking better each week and we are making small adjustments in positioning and mindset in order to see the results we expect by the end of the season.” Thompson said.

Swift has assumed her leadership position on the team.

“Livia still takes her team leadership role seriously and she understands our team mindset that we are collectively responsible for the success and failures of our team,” Thompson said.