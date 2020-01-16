ULYSSES - Janice L. Guerra, age 70, died January 14, 2020, at Western Prairie Senior Living in Ulysses, KS. She was born October 17, 1949, in Otero, CO, the daughter of Margarito and Sadie (Bustamante) Cordova.

Janice married Fidel Guerra in 1980 in Ulysses. She provided a loving home for her family and enjoyed time spent with her granddaughters.

Janice is survived by her husband, Fidel of the home; son, Fidel Guerra, Jr. of Ulysses; daughter, Dilia Giron of Ulysses; brother, Chris Cordova of Ulysses, half-brother, Bobby Cordova of Rocky Ford, CO; and three grandchildren. Janice was preceded in death by her parents.

Vigil and rosary service will be January 16, 2020, at 7 p.m. and funeral mass will be January 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. both at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ulysses, KS, with Reverend Ted Stoecklein officiating. Interment will follow at Ulysses Cemetery. Friends may call January 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Arrangements are in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave, Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.