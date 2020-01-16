Marquee matchups bring interesting results for Greenback wrestlers under Coach Tate Thompson.

The Greenback wrestlers had an exciting week of wrestling, competing well at the home dual against Great Bend and at the Dodge City Wrestling tournament.

The Pratt boys fell to Great Bend on Thursday, Jan 9, but still had wins against some of the top-ranked wrestlers in the state. Koda Dipman had a huge victory over Carsyn Schooler of Great Bend, who is ranked #1 in 5A. Other wins were by Devon Weber, Hogan Thompson, and Hunter Huber.

Junior Iziah Cook enjoyed the home dual.

“I really like having tournaments at home,” Cook said. “It brings in a lot of people, and just to hear the Pratt fans is amazing.”

At the Dodge City Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 11, the Pratt boys finished 6th behind the #3, #5 and #10 in 6A, and the #4 in 5A. Greenback medalists were: Iziah Cook 1st, Devon Weber 2nd, Koda Dipman 2nd, Hunter Huber 3rd, and Zach Lamatsch 4th.

Junior Iziah Cook of the 182 lb. division had an outstanding day, according to Head Coach Tate Thompson.

“Iziah was 4-0 on the day, ending the day with an emphatic pin over the #6 in 6A, Ryan Parga of Dodge City who has a record of 19-4 on the year,” Thompson said.

Cook took home the gold for the day, but was happy with the rest of the team’s performance as well.

“I feel that we did a pretty good job as a team,” Cook said.

Cook still sees room for improvement in himself, even after his big win on Saturday.

“I plan on working on my shots to get them better,” Cook said. “My goals for the rest of the season has to be just make it to state and place with the rest of my friends.”

In the 113 lb. division, junior Devon Weber pinned his way through the tournament, setting up a marquee matchup to end his day with the #1 All-Class wrestler from Dodge City.

“Devon didn’t quite look like himself during the match,” Thompson said.

Weber lost the final match, but Thompson knows he will learn from his mistakes and will be even more determined for the rest of the season.

“The one thing about Devon that is very clear is that he is a competitor and he will bounce back with even more determination to be the best in the state in all classes,” Thompson said. “I would not want to be one of his opponents for the rest of the season as he will be driven.”

Sophomore Koda Dipman of the 132 lb. division fell in his final match as well after an undefeated day.

“The final was not Koda at his best,” said Thompson, “but that is why we line up tough competition all season long.”

195 lb. Senior Hunter Huber took third place for the day after three falls and a 4-1 record for the day.

“Hunter has made adjustments and is winning matches the way we expect him to,” Thompson said.

Junior Zach Lamatsch took fourth place in the 145 lb. division, and Thompson was very pleased with his performance.

“Zach Lamatsch had his best performance of the season with his only losses coming to the #3 in 6A, Garrett Edwards and the undefeated #2 in 5A, Gage Fritz,” Thompson said. “Zach made huge strides in the neutral position and may have found the key to more successes moving forward.”

Thompson thought the Greenbacks had a solid day overall, and he is looking forward to the team’s improvement over the next week.

“We are seeing some of our adjustments being put into place, but our match management and our ability to react quickly and sense openings needs to be sharpened,” Thompson said. “We are getting there, though and after next week’s practice, we look forward to seeing the results.”