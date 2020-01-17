School districts in and around Topeka were closed Friday as winter weather moved into the area.

It was announced late Thursday that classes wouldn't be in session Friday in Topeka Unified School District 501.

Other area districts that are out on Friday include Seaman Unified School District 345, Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437 and Shawnee Heights Unified School District 450.

For many of the districts, Friday marked the second "snow day" this week. Classes also were out Monday in many districts because of slick roads in the morning.

Many school districts also will have no classes on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, making for a four-day weekend for students.