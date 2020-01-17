MOSCOW - June Rose Campbell Lahey, age 92, died January 14, 2019 at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal, KS. She was born on June 16, 1927 in Stevens County, KS. June was the daughter of Perry and Caroline Inscho Campbell. June and Vance Arthur Lahey were married May 14, 1948, at Tucumcari, NM. To this union were 6 children.

Survivors include a son, Tom Lahey, of Moscow, KS.; three daughters, Vana Campbell of Ulysses, KS., Darcy Kisling of Burlington, OK., Becky Herrman of Liberal, KS.; a sister, Joy West of Hugoton, KS; 13 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, a son, David Thane Lahey; a daughter, Sarah Schwien; two grandsons, Easton Herrman, Christopher Lahey; a great grandson, Mikhail Lahey Jr.; brothers, Wade Campbell, James Curtis Campbell, John Campbell; and sisters, Dorothy Thornberry, Hazel Kolb, Verda Sullivan and Katie Teeter.

A memorial has been established for the United Methodist Church in Moscow. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, PO Box 236, Hugoton, KS 67951. Funeral service will be held on January 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Moscow, KS with Patty Lahey presiding and burial following at Moscow Cemetery, Moscow, KS. Viewing will be January 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Robson Funeral Home in Hugoton, KS.