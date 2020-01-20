Tuesday 21

Saline County-City Building Authority meeting: 8 a.m., Room 107B, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash. (785) 309-5810.

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Dance Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Hosted by Tamara Howe School of Dance. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Free walk-in mental health screenings: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Central Kansas Mental Health Center, 809 Elmhurst. 1-800-794-8281.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.

Farmer's Market at Salina Fieldhouse: 4-7 p.m., 140 N. Fifth. Indoor, weekly farmers market hosted by Live Well Saline County. 785-827-1312; livewellsalinecounty@gmail.com.

Salina School Board meeting: 5 p.m., Hageman Education Center, 409 W. Cloud. 309-4727, deborah.howard@usd305.com.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. 833-2235.

LINDSBORG — Stepping On Classes: Fall Prevention Strategies. 9:30 a.m., Lindsborg Community Hospital, 605 W. Lincoln. Seven-week class; specifically for people ages 65+. Cost: Free. Information and to register, 785-227-2911 ext.237, bettyn@lindsborghospital.org.

LINDSBORG — Crystal Creek in concert: 6:30 p.m., Bethany Home, 321 N. Chestnut. Free and open to the public.

McPHERSON — McPherson County Red Cross blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 520 E. Northview. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

McPHERSON — Project LIT Mac Monthly Book Club: 6:30 p.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. Read and discuss "A Very Large Expanse of Sea" by Tehereh Mafi. (620) 245-2570, www.macpl.org.

Wednesday 22

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through the red door.

Soil Health U 2020: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tony's Pizza Event Center, 800 The Midway. 2-day event of instruction for farmers and ranchers to sustainably maximize profit. CEU credit available. Cost: $50-$125. www.soilhealthu.net, 620-227-1833.

Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required.

Commodities Distribution: Doors open 11 a.m., distribution at noon-1:30 p.m., 4-H Building, 900 Greeley. Bring proof of income and photo ID. First come; first served. 785-714-0918.

2020 Census — Complete Count Committee first meeting: 3 p.m., Room 105, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash. Interested citizens are invited to attend. Information, 785-309-5715 or dustin.herrs@salina.org.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6:50, 1108 W. Crawford.

Anime Movie Night: “Kakuriyo — Bed and Breakfast for Spirits." 7 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. For teens and adults; rated TV-14. No registration required.

BYO Vinyl Night: 7 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. Sign up for 20-minute slots on our Facebook page and play your favorite albums, or just enjoy the music. 833-2235, celltech161@yahoo.com.

Jolly Mixers dance with Mood Swings: 7 p.m., Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly. $6 per person.

ABILENE — Abilene Elks Club Bingo: 7 p.m., 417 N.W. Fourth.

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth County Red Cross blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ellsworth High School, 211 W. 11th. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

LINDSBORG — McPherson County Red Cross blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bethany Home, 321 N. Chestnut. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

McPHERSON—Non-Fiction Book Group: 10 a.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. Adult group with focus on current events and memoirs. (620) 245-2570, www.macpl.org.