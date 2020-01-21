TOPEKA - Ed McCoy, 78, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at University of Kansas Health Systems St Francis Campus in Topeka. He was born on September 9, 1941 at Lakin, the son of James Ira & Hildagard Fanetta (Beckel) McCoy. He married Martha L. Seal on February 15, 1966 at Lakin. She died on September 21, 2010.

Ed graduated from Lakin High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Viet Nam Conflict and retired after 22 years of service. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Wichita State University in business and became the Finance Manager at the Veterans Hospital in Topeka. He was a member of Central Church of Christ, Topeka where he served as church treasurer for over 20 years. He enjoyed volunteering at Tall Grass Christian Camp. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters and two brothers. He is survived by a daughter- Leah Perry, Wichita and three brothers- Harold McCoy, Los Angeles, California; David McCoy, Boulder, Colorado; and Dennis McCoy, Jackson, Michigan.

Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Lakin Cemetery in Lakin. Military Honors will be rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard and American Legion District 8 Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to Central Church of Christ in care of Garnand Funeral Home, Garden City, Ks. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com