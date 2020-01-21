Today’s Birthday (01/21/20). Group participation gets results this year. Steady focus can realize long-term dreams. Discover an inspiring purpose this winter before adapting to a health or work challenge. Sidestep a barrier with a community effort this summer, leading to flowering physical performance. Connect and cooperate for shared gain.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can handle a professional challenge. Get a boost from a friend. Explore options and potential solutions to arrive upon the best fit. Provide satisfaction.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance your journey step by practical step. Studies provide more mysteries to investigate. Ignore a distant mirage or illusion. Make an interesting connection.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to a shared financial venture. Grow the kitty with steady feeding. Collaborate with creative ideas and practical efforts for common gain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You and a partner can whip up something wonderful together. Try a new recipe. Learn from an expert. Collaborate and share the rewards.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves. Physical action grows your results. Gain confidence with repetition. Nurture your health and fitness with good food, warm water and rest.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative inspiration and romance spark with ease. Listen for your muses. Connect with the ones you love. Come up with fun ideas to share.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic projects provide satisfying results. Cook, clean and decorate. Use mood lighting for extra twinkle. Rest and share tasty treats with family and friends.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Let yourself get lost in creative expression. Paint, sketch or write your ideas. Follow a fascinating thread. You’re especially brilliant. Go for it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative opportunities are worth seizing. Do the homework. Can you hold a meeting on the trail? Find ways to mix business with fun. Step lively.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge to get the results you want. Don’t steamroll anyone; ask nicely and get farther than imagined. Friends can open doors. Investigate personal options.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Pay attention to your dreams. Contemplate mysteries and curiosities. Consider upcoming options and choose your path. Organize your schedule to realize a vision.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Attend meetings, classes and parties. Group efforts can win satisfying results. Find what you need through your networks. Share resources, data and opportunities.