Woodward, Oklahoma – Shanna Lynn (Fleener) Seyler, 37, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Alliance Health Woodward. Shanna was born October 9, 1982 in Greensburg, Kansas the daughter of J.Wynn and Diana Lynn (Crawford) Fleener. She was a 2001 graduate of Greensburg High School and attended Kansas State University. Shanna had also lived in Greenwood, Missouri, Hoisington and Medicine Lodge, Kansas.

Shanna was the light in every room she entered and was always prepared with a big hug and a quick joke. She instantly made others feel at ease with her natural kindness and goofy nature. Shanna had a big heart, quick wit and a contagious laugh that this world will be a little darker without. She was a beautiful soul that lived each day to its fullest and surrounded herself with loving family and friends.

Shanna married her best friend, Justin Seyler on February 18, 2018 in Woodward, Oklahoma. Additional survivors include her two daughters, Charlee Pepper Ray and Frankee Nichol Ray; two sons, Kase Barry Seyler and Ryder James Seyler; mother, Diana and husband Mike Erwin, Buffalo, Oklahoma; father, J.Wynn Fleener, Greensburg, Kansas; mother and father-in-law, Barry and Alice Seyler, New Tripoli, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Tori and husband Shawn Quinby, Medicine Lodge, and Taylor Fleener, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; a brother, Jaden Fleener, Wichita, Kansas; maternal grandparents Melvin and Lena Simmons, Medicine Lodge, and Roxie Crawford, Great Bend, Kansas; two aunts, Lana and husband Pat Kephart, Hoisington; Kandi and husband Les Williams, Medicine Lodge; two uncles, Wylan and wife Mia Fleener, Greensburg; Mike and wife Angie Crawford, Fayetteville, Arkansas, and numerous cousins , extended family and friends that she loved deeply.

Shanna was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather John Crawford; and paternal grandparents John and Barbara Fleener.

Funeral service and celebration of Shanna’s life will be at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Greensburg Mennonite Church with Rev. Jeffrey D. Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Greensburg Mennonite Church, 310 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg. Memorials contributions are suggested to her children's education fund or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of Fleener Funeral Home, P.O. Box 41, Greensburg, KS 67054.

As a tribute to Shanna’s love of flip flops, her family encourages you to wear your favorite flip flops to the visitation and funeral.



