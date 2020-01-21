SCOTT CITY - Richard D. Buehler, age 76, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home in Scott City, KS. He was born on December 5, 1943 in Scott City, the son of Norman Clark and Eleanor Marie Wren Buehler. A lifetime resident of Scott City, Richard was the owner and operator of the John Deere Dealership, B&B Implement, from 1968 until retiring in 1990.

On May 31, 1964 he married Rita J. Neeley in Dighton, KS. She passed away on September 18, 2019 in Scott City.

Survivors include his two sons - Darin & Robin Buehler of Scott City, KS, Shane Buehler of Kearney, NE, two daughters - Tara Buehler of Aurora, CO, Richel & Curtis Stagner of Aurora, CO, one brother - Jon & LuAnn Buehler of Scott City, KS, two sisters - Janice & Vernon Storm of Scott City, KS, Lisa & Kris Hanzlicek of Lawrence, KS, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his Parents and Wife - Rita.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Scott City, KS. Interment will be held at the Scott County Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday. Memorials in Lieu Of Flowers may be made to the Masonic Lodge #284 or the Scott County Shrine Club in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.