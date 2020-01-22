Pratt High School boys basketball team made improvements despite lopsided losses.

The Greenback boys struggled in competition against Hillsboro on Tuesday, Jan. 14, but head coach Chris Battin saw positive qualities.

“The first quarter we competed and played hard. I thought we did a nice job of getting the ball into our bigs and they did a nice job of finishing,” Battin said.

The team lost 36-66.

They were originally scheduled to travel to Larned on Friday, Jan. 17, but the games were moved to Saturday due to slick road conditions.

“We played well in the first quarter,” Battin said.

The Greenbacks finished the first quarter only down 2 points, 14-16.

“After that we turned it over on 9 of 12 possessions allowing them to get out to a big lead,” Battin said. “We have to figure out how to stop other teams runs and get over our own self-inflicted wounds.”

The Greenbacks fell 36-76 on Saturday.

Prat player Sam Gatlin said their defense has improved since the beginning of the season.

“As a team our defensive rotations have improved. We have been focusing on that in practice, and it’s helped us drastically on the defensive end of the floor,” said Gatlin.

Gatlin has seen good performances by his teammates.

“Karter Hoeme has been doing a great job crashing the boards on both ends of the floor,” he said.

The Greenbacks played in the Hoisington Tournament on Jan. 21.