Pratt High School girls had a competitive week, losing a close on to Hillsboro on Tuesday and defeating Larned on Friday.

The Lady Greenbacks ended the week with one loss and one win, but didn’t fall by much. On Tuesday, Jan. 14, Pratt traveled to Hillsboro where they had a close game, especially in the second half, but lost 36-38.

“We came out not focused and dialed in defensively and got behind early,” Coach Dustin Hildebrand said.

“We didn’t start the game with very much intensity, which caused us to fall behind in the first half,” sophomore Lexi Walker said. “In the second half we came out playing with much more intensity than the first half.”

At halftime, the Lady Greenbacks were down 6 points, but came back in the second half much stronger and more competitive.

“We came out and got things going, and even got the lead,” Hildebrand said, “then had a stretch where (we) had some turnovers and gave up some points.”

Pratt was down 3 going into the 4th quarter.

“We battled throughout the 4th and tied it with 3 minutes left,” said Hildebrand.

The team had a couple of chances to score in the last few minutes of the game, but couldn’t come out on top. Hillsboro broke their tie in the last five seconds, winning the game.

The top scorer for the Greenbacks was senior Dani Staats, with 20 of the 36 points.

Hildebrand’s talk after the game with the team changed how they played for their matchup against Larned.

They were originally scheduled to travel to Larned on Friday, Jan. 17, but the games were moved to Saturday due to slick road conditions.

The Lady Greenbacks began Saturday’s game with a lead, going into the second quarter up 11-2. They went into halftime with a 23-5 lead. After halftime, Larned’s defense stepped up, so the Greenbacks struggled at first, but in the end, the Indians were no match for the Greenbacks, and Pratt won 41-15. Lexi Walker scored the most in Saturday’s game, but nine of Pratt’s girls scored. The entire game was a great example of successful teamwork.

“Kyra Johnson was very active and got 11 rebounds and 5 steals for us and Sian Helfrich also got 5 steals in the game so it was good to see everyone come in and make positive contributions,” Hildebrand said.

“On Saturday our game against Larned we worked better as a team, which overall helped our intensity improve,” said Walker. “Our whole team came together and that really helped us work hard and win the game.”

Pratt will have a quick turnaround and start the Hoisington Tournament on Tuesday. Their first round game is in La Crosse.

“We are going in with some confidence and hopefully can make a run at winning the tournament,” Hildebrand said.