The Lady Thunderbirds started a two-game winning streak with victories over Stafford and

The Lady Thunderbirds of Skyline High School took on Stafford High School to kick off a two-game stretch of playing on the road. Although the Lady T-birds have struggled this season, coach Morgan Ballard had this to say about his squad.

“I'm still confident that this team will put it all together, and when we do we will be a very competitive team in each game we play.”

In the game against Stafford, the Lady T-birds showed grit in a close game, winning 49-47. The second game of the week was just as close, and the Lady Thunderbirds once again showed heart in a two-point victory, winning 46-44. SHS is starting to figure things out as coach Ballard talked about, and they have put together a two-game win streak. They look to continue their streak against South Barber in front of the home crowd on January 21.