Two more wins for the Skyline boys basketball team.

The Skyline High School Boys looked to bounce back from their only loss of the season when they traveled to Stafford High School on January 14.

The T-birds came out strong early in the game, and that trend continued to the final buzzer, winning a blowout victory, 67-47.

Sam Fisher had a double-double for the Thunderbirds, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 boards.

Steve Fisher contributed 14 points and had three steals.

Although the weather was bad, SHS made the trip on Friday to Attica to take on the Bulldogs. This game was much closer than Tuesday’s contest.

Sam Fisher shined once again for the T-birds, scoring 13 points while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Steve Fisher (12 points, 5 rebounds) and Eliazar Carrasco (10 points, 12 rebounds), were both major contributors in the victory.

The Thunderbirds were back in action on Tuesday, January 21 against South Barber.



