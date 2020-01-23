Pratt competes against state-ranked opponents on way to league title.

The Greenback varsity girls wrestlers competed in Hays on Saturday, Jan 18 for their final competition before the Central Kansas League tournament. Three of Pratt’s girls placed: freshman Jadyn Thompson 3rd, junior Payton Woody 4th, and Livia Swift 1st.

“Jadyn lost to the #5 state ranked girl, Zimmerman of Hays, but beat the #3 state ranked girl, Amelia Martinez of Holcomb, twice,” head coach Tate Thompson said.

“Payton Woody, 2-2 on the day placed 4th and Livia Swift 3-0 on the day, won 1st place, winning in overtime, 4-2 over the #3 state ranked girl, Sydney Boyle of Trego in the final,” Thompson said.

This season has been particularly fun for Coach Thompson because of the girls’ attitudes and willingness to improve.

“The way the girls handle adversity and listen and improve is something that I can easily get used to,” Coach Thompson said. “What a wonderful group of young ladies and what a fun season this continues to be because their attitudes make coaching and watching them perform, fun.”

Thompson has been pleased with the progress the girls have made this season.

“All of our Greenback girls’ varsity team members continue to make improvements and get better each time out,” Thompson said. “Whatever they don’t improve upon, they shore up before the next event.”

Preliminary results from the CKL tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Nickerson show that the Greenback girls did win the league title. Concordia and Lincoln were also invited to improve the competition. Pratt Placers were: Lilly 4th, Jadyn 2nd, Payton 2nd, Auriella 3rd, Livia 1st.

