Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the unit block of South Main Street, on the west side. This story is about my family's furniture store.

In 1911, Virden and Eva Harmon moved to Hutchinson from Ness City. After a few years of various jobs, Virden started collecting and storing used furniture above the Carriage Works at 928 S. Main. When his son J.C. turned 19, the two started Harmon Used Furniture Co. at 13 S. Main, in 1919. The business flourished and in 1928, they bought the three-story Shaffer Furniture building at 23-25 South Main and started selling new and used furniture. The first photo shows that building in an Ad where they were celebrating their first 20 years of business, in 1939.

After World War II, J.C.'s sons, Richard and Harold Harmon took over the business and were very successful.

On May 9th, 1969, the business burned down, right after celebrating their 50th year in business. Demolition of the buildings was so expensive, the Harmon's donated the property to the city and it became a parking lot. Richard continued the business for ten years at 307 N. Washington, while Harold moved on to other ventures. The parking lot today is complete with a new city mural that has been painted there.