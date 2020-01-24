A light dusting of snow covered the streets of Topeka overnight Thursday, but even small amounts of snow can cause accidents to occur.

The Topeka Police Department announced early Friday morning it was implementing the walk-in accident reporting phase for the city of Topeka.

During this time, the TPD will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the following parameters:

• Injury, possible injury or death to any person

• Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

• Hit-and-run incidents

• Any hazardous material situation

• When the accident results in major traffic congestion

• When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

A release from the police department said that all other drivers involved in accidents should exchange insurance, registration and contact information and report the accident to the TPD by calling 785-368-9551 or reporting in person at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Ave.

The TPD added that Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet or snow.

The National Weather Service said on its website that snow may continue overnight but would likely subside Friday morning.