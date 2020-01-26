Riley Elizabeth Baker and Nathan Allan Peterson were married Nov. 9, 2019, at The Heights near Lindsborg. Pastor Todd Burrow officiated the double ring ceremony.

Parents of the couple are Jayme and Leslie Baker, of Minneapolis, and David and Marla Peterson, of Assaria. The bride’s grandparents are Tony Shea, of Minneapolis, Janice Smith, and the late Buck Shea and Lyle Baker. The groom’s grandparents are Myron Lund, of Leonardville, and the late Norris and Eunice Peterson and Alice Lund.

Ashlyn Arganbright, friend of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Heather Lott and Jenni Schrag, friends of the bride. Flower girl was McKinley Hosler, friend of the couple.

Greg Peterson and Kendal Peterson, brothers of the groom, served as best men. Groomsman was Lance Schroeder, friend of the groom. Ushers were Colton Baker, brother of the bride, Kolten Beck, cousin of the groom, and Caleb Shaw, friend of the groom. Ring bearer was Harrison Hosler, friend of the couple.

Attendants were Laura Peterson, sister of the groom, BrookeAnna Peterson, sister-in-law of the groom, and Caelan Peterson, sister-in-law of the groom.

The processional was a recording of the late Addie Roth, honorary bridesmaid, singing "Time." Chloe Stanley, friend of the couple and Greg Peterson led worship songs. Scripture was read by the bride’s mother and the groom’s mother. The unity ceremony was “Cord of Three Strands” using a cross handcrafted by the bride’s father.

An outdoor popcorn bar and hot apple cider were enjoyed by the guests on a pleasant fall day. As the sun set, they moved back indoors for supper where the master of ceremonies, Marc Shea, uncle of the bride, hosted the reception.