Saving lives and helping others is always the top priority for Hutchinson’s first responders. The community is invited to join these first responders and be a lifesaver at the annual Hutchinson Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, which starts Monday.

During the annual drive, the Hutchinson fire and police departments compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors. Everyone who comes to give can cast a vote to determine who will win this year’s bragging rights. All those who come to donate will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last.

The goal for the drive is 440 donations to replenish the blood supply following the holiday.

The Red Cross critically needs donors of all blood types − especially type O − to give now and help ensure patients continue to receive the treatments they need this winter.

“We are so indebted to our community’s first responders for their continued commitment to helping with blood collection during a time that’s usually difficult to collect,” said Tiffany Davison, Red Cross representative. “The annual Hutchinson Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is an important way for area residents to support these local heroes and help save a life by giving blood.”

The drive is Monday through Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, and continues with two mobile stops on Friday and Saturday.

The schedule includes noon to 7 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday; and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The mobile unit will be at Advance America, 921 E. Fourth Ave., from noon to 6 p.m., Friday, and Nex-Tech Wireless, 1441 E. 30th St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

To make an appointment download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and use sponsor code Hutchinson.