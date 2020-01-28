A chance of snow is in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon in the Topeka area, as highs should top out in the mid-30s.
Another chilly day is expected Wednesday, as highs again should be in the mid-30s.
A warming trend will begin on Thursday, as highs should be in the lower-40s.
Then look for highs in the mid-40s on Friday, in the lower-50s on Saturday and in the lower-60s on Sunday.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:
• Today: A 20 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
• Tonight: A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 27. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
• Wednesday: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind.
• Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind.
• Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.