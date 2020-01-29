SWIMMING & DIVING

CENTRAL'S ROST DOUBLE WINNER: At Topeka, Salina Central's Nick Rost won a pair of gold medals Wednesday in the Topeka High School Invitational meet.

Rost won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 51.70 seconds and 100 free in 49.73 seconds.

Rost's two golds were the only top-five finishes for either Central or Salina South. Central's 400 freestyle relay team of Rost, Cooper Cobb, Mikel Perkins and Ethan Schulte took sixth in 3:39.26.

Shawnee Mission East won the team title with 519 points, followed by Lawrence Free State with 356.5. South finished seventh with 118.5 and Central 10th with 95.

The top finishers for South were Kyle Iselin in the 200 free (1:59.30), Isaac Frost in diving (174.95) and Keegan Exline in the 100 butterfly (1:00.28), all in seventh place.