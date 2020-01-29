A blind dog surrendered for adoption at Pratt Area Humane Society receives sight-giving surgery and then gets to officially go home with her new personally-selected human owner.

Pratt resident Teina Hamilton Carpenter gained an unexpected friend when Molly, a seemingly blind dog, arrived on her doorstep in early December.

Molly wasn’t afraid of Carpenter.

“She just put her head on my knee,” Carpenter said.

It was a cold night, so Carpenter let her in the house for the night.

Carpenter and the Pratt Area Humane Society searched for the dog’s owner, and once they found him, they returned Molly.

A few days after, Molly returned to Carpenter’s house.

Carpenter returned Molly to her owner time and time again, but Molly couldn’t keep away from her new friend.

“She just kept coming back here,” said Carpenter.

The original owner thought Molly was blind, but the expensive eye drops that he tried to use to help with her vision didn’t seem to work. After a few weeks of Molly’s escaping, he decided he no longer wanted to keep her. After Molly was taken to the humane society, they contacted Carpenter, asking if she was interested in adopting Molly.

“They knew I fell in love with her that first day,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter was reluctant to adopt the dog because of her vision problems and the expenses that would come with her, but the humane society was already fundraising to fix Molly’s eyes.

Molly wasn’t blind; instead she had an extra eyelid over both of her eyes that impaired her vision. The surgery to fix Molly’s eyes cost $700, and by donations of the humane society’s Facebook audience, they exceeded the fundraising goal with $820.

Staff at South Fork Veterinary Clinic in Pratt performed the needed eye surgery on Molly, and Carpenter adopted her shortly after.

“The help from all the employees at the humane society and South Fork Vet Clinic were all incredible with her,” Carpenter said. “They all fell in love with Miss Molly.”

Since her adoption in mid-January, Carpenter said Molly never leaves her side. She even goes to work with her at Concrete Enterprises, Pratt Sand Plant.

“She’s the sweetest dog ever,” Carpenter said. “She comes right to me.”

Not only does Molly provide companionship, but she has also been a source of comfort for a tough time in Carpenter’s life. Her own mother died just four months ago, and Carpenter said Molly was a sign of love from God.

“This really just filled my heart,” said Carpenter. “I hadn’t had a dog in 10 years and wasn’t really looking for one, but she took my heart.”