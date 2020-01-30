Leavenworth city commissioners have approved a new agreement with the county for the operation of the Leavenworth County Port Authority. The agreement will need to be sent back to the county government for approval.

The Port Authority, which is an economic development organization, was established through a 1969 agreement between the city and county governments.

City and county officials are looking to update the agreement.

On Jan. 15, county commissioners approved a draft of the new agreement.

But city commissioners made changes to the document when approving it Tuesday. So the document will be sent back to the county for approval of the changes.

Under the 1969 agreement, the five members of the Port Authority’s Board of Directors are jointly appointed by the county and city commissioners.

Under the proposed new agreement, the Port Authority board would be increased to seven members. The County Commission would appoint two members. The Leavenworth City Commission would appoint two members. The cities of Lansing, Basehor and Tonganoxie each would appoint one member to the Port Authority board.

The county government traditionally has provided funding for the Port Authority. And under the proposed agreement, the county would continue to provide the primary funding for the organization.

Leavenworth City Commissioner Mark Preisinger said Tuesday that discussions about updating the agreement began about two years ago.

“There was some angst about who was appointing whom to the board,” he said.

Even though the old agreement does not include specific requirements, Preisinger believes all parts of the county have been represented on the Port Authority board in the past.

“This now formalizes it,” he said of the new agreement.

Preisinger recommended making changes to a section of the proposed agreement that deals with the dissolution of the Port Authority.

The version of the new agreement that previously was approved by county commissioners stated that either the county or city of Leavenworth could dissolve the Port Authority.

Preisinger recommended changing this clause to require both the city and county to jointly determine that dissolution of the Port Authority is in the best interests of the people in their jurisdictions.

Preisinger expressed concern members of one body could dissolve the Port Authority for political reasons. Preisinger said he believes the spirit and intent of the agreement is to keep the Port Authority going.

“I agree with that,” Mayor Mike Griswold said of the proposed changes. “I think that’s important.”

City commissioners unanimously approved the new agreement with the changes recommended by Preisinger.

City officials also will fill in blanks in the agreement with dates for when the terms of existing Port Authority board members will end and when the new board members will be appointed. These dates had been left blank when the document was approved by the County Commission.

