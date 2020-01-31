Greenback entries qualify for finals and state.

Pratt High took home smiles, 16 medals, and a trophy for 2nd place out of 11 teams on Saturday, Jan. 25th at the Kingman High School Forensics Tournament. Plus the team showed Greenback spirit when Amee Hidalgo and Brett Boor pitched in and unexpectedly helped enter events, when another student was sick and couldn't attend.

Strong successes included the following. Donovan McAbee and Kylee Hopkins won Improvised Duet Acting, which qualified them to compete for state championships. Also qualifying for state champs were Colby Barradas and McAbee with a #2 in Duet Acting, and Barradas with a #2 in Serious Solo Acting. While Nick Vail didn't qualify for state, he did manage to triple-break into finals with Extemporaneous Speaking, Impromptu Speaking, and Prose.

Novices who held strong successes were Colby Gordon and Michael Dishman. Gordon received third place in Prose, which will allow him to compete at State Festival in May. Plus Dishman received "I's and "II"s in his preliminary rounds for Prose, but his third round was lower which knocked him out of finals. Still, that both ninth-graders had such strong scores throughout the day bodes well for the future of the team.

Here are the results:

QUALIFYING FOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS:

#1 Kylee Hopkins and Donovan McAbee in IDA

#2 Colby Barradas in Serious Solo Act

#2 Colby Barradas and Donovan McAbee in Duet Act

QUALIFYING FOR STATE FESTIVAL:

#3 Colby Gordon in Prose

PLACING IN FINALS:

#3 Donovan McAbee in Program Oral Interp.

#4 Amee Hidalgo in Serious Solo

#5 Nick Vail in Extemporaneous Speaking

#5 Madeline Drake in Program Oral Interp.

#5 Xannica Szary and Cheyenne Slaughter in Duet Act

#6 Kylee Hopkins in Oration

#6 Nick Vail in Impromptu Speaking

#7 Abby Zang and Brooke Farr in Duet Act

#7 Nick Vail in Prose

NOVICES COMPETING OR OBSERVING:

Novice Michael Dishman in Prose and IDA at his first tourney

Brett Boor in Prose at his first tourney

Lexi Voepel and Kaylee Pitts observing their first tourney.



