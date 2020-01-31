The Newton High School boys’ and girls’ bowling teams each finished third Thursday in an Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I triangular at Play-Mor Lanes.

Salina Central won the boys’ meet at 2,485, followed by Derby at 2,415 and Newton at 2,099.

Derby won the girls’ meet at 1,787, followed by Salina Central at 1,648 and Newton at 1,485.

Preston Miller of Central had the high series of 651, followed by Andrew Harden of Derby at 648 and Logan Lawson of Central at 611.

Harden had the high game of 256, followed by Chase Young of Central at 247 and Miller at 232.

Newton was led by Dehann Nelson with a series of 545. Patrick Vasquez rolled a 526, followed by Joey Gile at 516, Gate Lettau at 490 and Callan Baldwin at 345. Gile had Newton’s high game of 208.

Alexis Sutton of Derby had the girls’ high series of 495, followed by Michaela Sutton of Derby in second at 474 and Cheyenne O’Connor of Central in third at 472.

O’Connor had the high game of 181. Alexis Sutton had the next two games of 180 and 179.

Newton was led by McKayla Garton at 425, followed by Hailey Grattan at 369, Emma Brockman at 326, Myriah Nicholson at 318, Anna St. Peter at 305 and Cori Lyall at 271. Garton had Newton’s high game of 163.

Newton competes at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Buhler Invitational at the Alley in Hutchinson.

Newton tri

GIRLS

Derby;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Dixon, Kaitlyn;148;159;121;428

Sutton, Michaela;178;151;145;474

Rhynard, Tori;136;157;97;390

Sutton, Alexis;180;179;136;495

Miller, April;84;64;64;212

TOTALS;642;646;499;1,787

S.Central;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

O'Connor, Kailee;168;130;163;461

Jones, Kensley;122;117;103;342

O'Connor, Cheyenne;178;113;181;472

Stevenson, Trista ;126;142;105;373

Palomera, Daisy;106;93;85;284

Clifford, Abby;111;85;91;287

TOTALS;594;502;552;1,648

Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Garton, McKayla;163;107;155;425

Brockman, Emma;86;118;122;326

Nicholson, Myriah;114;129;75;318

Grattan, Hailey;147;100;122;369

Lyall, Cori;64;110;97;271

St Peter, Anna;90;107;108;305

TOTALS;514;464;507;1,485

BOYS

Derby;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Miller, Jason;184;231;191;606

Boswell, Braden;151;147;164;462

Meyer, Caleb;206;173;181;560

Harden, Andrew;256;201;191;648

Hedden, Colby;202;143;187;532

Hedden, Alex;214;137;216;567

TOTALS;878;752;785;2,415

Salina Central;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Miller, Preston;199;232;220;651

Gawith, Bradley;210;220;133;563

Young, Chase;247;177;167;591

Gebhardt, Keegen;148;170;202;520

Lawson, Logan;211;201;199;611

Lininger, Kaleb;175;170;164;509

TOTALS;867;830;788;2,485

Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Gile, Joey;173;135;208;516

Vasquez, Patrick;173;194;159;526

Burns, Kobe;163;145;149;457

Nelson, Dehann;193;159;193;545

Lettau, Gage;151;169;170;490

Baldwin, Callan;122;119;104;345

TOTALS;702;667;730;2,099

JV GIRLS

Newton 1,559, Salina Central 1,035

Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Altum, Cadence;104;161;95;360

Fujitate, Erina;125;149;162;436

Nervi, Laura;117;121;147;385

Tilden, Ebony;95;94;138;327

Petita, Maria;101;97;117;315

Green, Karly;121;80;86;287

TOTALS;467;528;564;1,559

JV BOYS

Derby 2,002, Salina Central 1,877, Newton 1,742

Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Burns, Cooper;145;129;179;453

Mick, Christopher;112;135;131;378

Montano, Alfie;150;101;158;409

Downey, Aaron;107;106;145;358

Brackeen, Jett;110;152;221;483

Sanseda, Terrence;88;79;122;289

TOTALS;517;522;703;1,742