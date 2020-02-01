No injuries reported in one-vehicle accident.

An unidentified female driver slid off Kansas Highway 61 and took a ride in her car through the north side ditch into a fenceline on Wednesday, January 29, just east of the K-61 and 40th Street.

Kansas Highway Patrol Officer Micah Polson worked the non-injury accident at occurred around 1:30 p.m., shutting down traffic temporarily while a tow service pulled the stranded vehicle from the ditch.

No emergency transport was needed as a result of the incident. It is not known if weather or highway conditions had anything to do with the accident.