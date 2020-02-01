A change of venue suited West Virginia much better than it did the Kansas State Wildcats.

Just two weeks after being blown out by K-State in Manhattan, the No. 12-ranked Mountaineers used a smothering defense to even the score on their home court Saturday afternoon in Morgantown as they knocked off the Wildcats, 66-57 at WVU Coliseum.

With the victory, West Virginia improved to 17-4 overall, 5-3 in the Big 12 and 11-0 at home this season. K-State fell to 9-12 with a 2-6 league record.

K-State, which shot 59 percent against the Mountaineers in their 84-68 victory on Jan. 18 at Bramlage Coliseum, was nowhere close to that in the rematch. The Wildcats shot just 36.7 percent overall and were 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

"They weren't very good defensively at our place," K-State coach Bruce Weber said of West Virginia during his postgame radio show. "They were much better today."

The Wildcats battled back from a nine-point first-half deficit and trailed just 30-27 at intermission. But a nine-point West Virginia run midway through the second period was too much to overcome as the Mountaineers stretched a five-point lead to 49-35 on an Oscar Tshiebwe three-point play and Sean McNeil's two free throws with 9 minutes left.

"They hit a few and got it inside and scored in that stretch," Weber said. "And it wasn't like a quick blowout.

"It was more of a steady got it to 12, we cut it back to nine. It's a tough game to play and they're very, very physical. It's tough to officiate and all you can do is battle."

In the game in Manhattan, K-State held West Virginia forward Derek Culver in check, thanks in large part to foul trouble. But Culver was the difference the second time around, finishing with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Culver was the line double-figure scorer for the Mountaineers, who spread their points among 10 different players. Tshiebwe and Chase Harler each had eight points.

West Virginia outrebounded K-State, 39-32, also getting eight from Tshiebwe.

For K-State, David Sloan led the way with 13 points and Xavier Sneed added 11, but on 2 of 13 shooting from the field. DaJuan Gordon had eight rebounds and Makol Mawien six.

"When it comes down to it, you've got to make a few of those threes," Weber said of the Wildcats struggles from the perimeter. "We made those threes at our place.

"It's tough to win here. We were right there, hanging in there. Just a few more shots would be a difference in the game."

K-State now faces a quick turnaround with No. 1-ranked Baylor visiting Bramlage Coliseum at 8 p.m. Monday. It will be the Wildcats' third game in six days, a stretch that started Wednesday with a 61-53 home victory over Oklahoma.