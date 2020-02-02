The final day of the Southern Plains-Iroquois Activities Association League Tournament at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City featured both girls and boys championship games Saturday.

In the boys championship, the Kiowa County Mavericks got off to a fast start and never looked back as they won the SPIAA Boys Tournament 45-32 over the Hodgeman County Longhorns.

Kiowa County coach Matt Hoffman said the Mavericks didn't have a championship banner in their gym and when they won the semi final game Friday against a high quality South Gray team, they had a chance to get a banner.

On Saturday that chance turned into reality.

To get that banner, the team had to stay focused on that goal. To do that, the team had to play quarter by quarter and defense was the key, Hoffman said.

The Kiowa County goal is to hold their opponent to just nine points a quarter. If they can do that, they put themselves in a position to win.

One way in making that happen was to key on Eli Salmans and Isaac Salmans, especially Salmans who is one of the best players in the league. They had to focus on Conner Ruff because he is a one of their best shooters.

It's the defense that drives games and so far, that worked pretty good for the Mavericks.

"We'll stay with that. That's how we roll," Hoffman said.

On the offensive side, Cooper Zenger, Brandon Boyles, Luke Ballard and Seth Lingafelter worked well together. They ran the floor well and made shots.

This tournament win is a big confidence boost as the teams heads into the rest of its schedule.

Upcoming games include Meade, Hodgeman County, Satanta and South Gray again. The back half of the schedule is loaded as this team gets ready for regionals and substate.

"This game gives us confidence," Hoffman said.

Hodgeman County coach Levi Salmans said while not winning the tournament is a disappointment, winning two at SPIAA is good.

As for the game, once they got past the first quarter, the Longhorns started to break back into the game slowly.

The choice was clear. They had to continue to play hard.

"You've got to play hard to give yourself a chance," Salmans said. "They have to bring it every night."

One problem was the Longhorns didn't have that one guy to step up Saturday night.

"We didn't have that. Nobody got hot," Salmans said. "For us, it felt like there was a lid on the rim."

Overall, the Longhorns had a great tournament. They didn't win the championship but they'll take every game they can get.

As they head into the rest of their season, their goal is to get better week by week. And that starts with a game against South Gray at Hodgeman. And the rest of the season doesn't get any better so there is work to do.

"We have to hunker down to get it done," Salmans said.

The Mavericks grabbed the ball at the start of the game and ran with it rattling off points against a stubborn Longhorn defense to start the game.

Brandon Boyles got in the groove and attacked the heart of the Longhorns defense as the team built a lead.

But the Longhorns answered with points of their own to get within a point.

The Mavericks kept attacking and kept hitting shots down low and rebuilt the lead.

Score at the end of the first quarter, Kiowa 11, Hodgeman 4.

The Mavericks continued to work the perimeter and get shots down low as they battled for offensive rebounds for second chance shots. Both teams scrapped hard for rebounds and second shots as they traded points in the game.

The Mavericks kept applying pressure and got a couple of breakaway layups to maintain a 10-point lead.

The half time score Kiowa County 27, Hodgeman County 11.

The intensity picked up for both teams on defense, limiting each to just two points for the first three minutes of the third quarter. Then the Mavericks got a couple of breakaways to push their lead again.

They continued their pressure defense, denying the Longhorns second chance shots.

At the end of the third quarter, Kiowa County had a 37-21 lead over the Longhorns.

Kiowa county worked their spread offense but the Longhorns defense kept fighting back and going up hard for rebounds and getting possessions with chances to score.

The Longhorns denied the Mavericks after a long possession then drove the court and hit points to make it a 10 point game.

The Longhorns committed fouls late in the quarter and the Mavericks converted 6-8 at the line.

In the end, the Mavericks ended up taking the SPIAA Boys championship 45-32.

