Police: Motorcycle driver struck; driver flees

SALINA — A Brookville man was sent to the hospital Sunday after a vehicle crashed into his motorcycle in Salina.

Salina Police said a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander crashed into a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle at 10:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of W. Iron Ave. and N. Ninth St.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet Robert Pritle, 69, of Salina, drove away from the scene after running into the motorcycle, driven by Landon Howard, 19, of Brookville.

Howard was taken the Salina Regional Health Center with a severe laceration and fracture two bones in his leg. A sheriff's deputy spotted the Uplander less than a hour after the accident.

After a traffic stop at W. Ash Street and N. Broadway Boulevard, Pritle was taken into custody in connection to driving under the influence, aggravated battery, duty to give information and render aid, driving while suspended, and proper driving on a lane roadway and no insurance.

One injured when pickup trucks collide

OSAGE COUNTY — One person was taken to an area hospital following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Osage County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 12:37 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 189th and Stubbs Road. The location was about 4 miles southeast of Overbrook.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck was eastbound on 189th and a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was southbound on Stubbs Road when the vehicles collided in the uncontrolled intersection.

After the collision, the vehicles came to rest in the southeast corner of the intersection.

An occupant in the Dodge pickup truck, James L. Barnhart, 68, of Ottawa, was reported to have minor injuries. Barnhart was transported to AdventHealth in Ottawa. The patrol said he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Scott J. Barnhart, 46, of Ottawa, was reported uninjured. The patrol said he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Jaimie E. Needham, 41, of Kansas City, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.